Livescore Match Center
08/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Vratsa
1 : 0
Ludogorets
Half Time
Svetoslav Dyakov
11'
23'
Dimitar Burov
31'
Valeri Domovchiyski
Svetoslav Dyakov
33'
43'
Valeri Domovchiyski
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
7
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
12
5
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
