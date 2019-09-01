Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
20:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Vratsa
0 : 1
Ludogorets
1st Half
- 25:48
0 - 1
Stanislav Manolev
21'
Jacek Goralski
26'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019