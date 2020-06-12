Livescore Match Center
12/06/20
20:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Vratsa
0 : 1
Tsarsko Selo
Finished
Simeon Mechev
40'
Wesley Nata Wachholz
50'
67'
Chavdar Ivaylov
Georgi Minchev
72'
Ivaylo Ivanov
90'
0 - 1
Toma Ushagelov
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
8
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
4
31
Cross Attacks
19
13
Fouls
17
18
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
8
3
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
33
Throwins
36
0
Medical Treatment
10
1
Yellow Cards
4
