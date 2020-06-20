Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
21:45
England:
Premier League
Bournemouth
0 : 2
Crystal Palace
1st Half
- 28:07
0 - 1
Luka Milivojevic
12'
0 - 2
Jordan Ayew
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement