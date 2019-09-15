Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
16:00
England:
Premier League
Bournemouth
1 : 1
Everton
Half Time
23'
Callum Wilson
1 - 0
Fabian Delph
40'
1 - 1
Dominic Calvert-lewin
44'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
15
1
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
