25/08/19
16:00
England:
Premier League
Bournemouth
1 : 2
Manchester City
Half Time
Kyle Walker
10'
Ederson Moraes
13'
0 - 1
Sergio Aguero
15'
0 - 2
Raheem Sterling
43'
45'+3
Harry Wilson
1 - 2
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
12
3
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
2
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
