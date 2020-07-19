Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
16:00
England:
Premier League
Bournemouth
0 : 0
Southampton
1st Half
- 19:00
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement