09/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Bournemouth
0 : 0
Tottenham
1st Half
- 05:46
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
