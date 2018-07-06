|06/07/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Quarter Finals
|Brazil
|0 : 2
|Belgium
|2nd Half - 74:02
|QF2. Knock out.
Venue: Kazan Arena.
Turf : GrassMaster.
Capacity: 42,873.
Sidelined Players: BRAZIL - Brazil midfielder Casemiro is suspended. This will be the 5th game between these sides. The 1st encounter was a friendly in Brussels in 1963 which Belgium won 5-1 but Brazil have won the subsequent 3 meetings. Their only previous World Cup encounter was in the round of 16 in 2002. Brazil won 2-0 through 2half goals from Rivaldo & Ronaldo and went on to win the tournament.