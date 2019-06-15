15/06/19
03:30
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Brazil
0 : 0
Bolivia
1st Half
- 39:54
Fernando Saucedo
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
76%
Ball Possession
24%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
7
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019