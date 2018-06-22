|22/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Brazil
|0 : 0
|Costa Rica
|Half Time
|Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 68,134. Brazil have won 9 of their 10 previous internationals against Costa Rica, losing in a friendly March 1960. This is the 3rd meeting between Brazil & Costa Rica at the World Cup, with the former inflicting Costa Rica 1st ever defeat on them in 1990 (1-0), before a 5-2 victory in 2002. Brazil are winless in three World Cup matches (D1 L2), their worst run since June 1978, when they went 4 matches without a win.