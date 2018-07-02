|02/07/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Brazil
|1 : 0
|Mexico
|2nd Half - 65:03
|E1/F2. Knock out.
Venue: Cosmos Arena (Samara Arena), Smara.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 41,970.
Sidelined Players: MEXICO - Centre back Hector Moreno, who is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards. Brazil are unbeaten in their 4 previous World Cup games against Mexico (W3, D1), keeping clean sheets in all 4 of those matches. The most recent World Cup encounter was a GROUP game in 2014 which ended 0-0. Brazil have never lost a World Cup game against opponents from central or north America.