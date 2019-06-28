28/06/19
03:30
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Brazil
0 : 0
Paraguay
2nd Half
- 66:55
Santiago Arzamendia
30'
Ivan Piris
34'
Junior Alonso
37'
44'
Filipe Luis
47'
Roberto Firmino
Fabian Balbuena
58'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
2
15
Cross Attacks
9
16
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
1
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
2
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
3
