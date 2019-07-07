07/07/19
23:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Brazil
2 : 1
Peru
2nd Half
- 46:05
15'
Everton
1 - 0
30'
Gabriel Jesus
1 - 1
Jose Paolo Guerrero (pen)
44'
45'+3
Gabriel Jesus
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
3
13
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
