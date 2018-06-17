|17/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Brazil
|1 : 0
|Switzerland
|1st Half - 41:32
|Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov on Don.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,000. Brazil and Switzerlands only previous meeting at a World Cup finals ended in a 2-2 draw on Brazilian soil in 1950. Brazil have defeated Switzerland just 3 times in 8 matches (D3 L2), scoring 10 goals & conceding 8. Brazil have won the World Cup more times than any other, lifting the trophy in 25% of the tournaments played so far (five out of 20).
Switzerland are unbeaten in their opening game in each of their last 4 appearances