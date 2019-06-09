09/06/19
16:30
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Brazil W
1 : 0
Jamaica W
2nd Half
- 48:49
15'
Cristiane
1 - 0
Konya Plummer
17'
39'
Andressa Alves (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
3
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019