Livescore Match Center
04/08/20
21:45
England:
Championship - Playoff
Brentford
0 : 0
Fulham
Extra Time
- 104:36
Harrison Reed
29'
Tom Cairney
67'
88'
Mathias Jensen
Extra Time
Michael Hector
98'
Anthony Knockaert
102'
103'
Sergi Canos
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
12
17
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
5
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
2
23
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
4
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement