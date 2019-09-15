Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Brescia
3 : 1
Bologna
Half Time
10'
Alfredo Donnarumma
1 - 0
Mattia Bani
13'
20'
Alfredo Donnarumma
2 - 0
21'
Daniele Dessena
2 - 1
Mattia Bani
36'
42'
Andrea Cistana
3 - 1
Stefano Denswil
45'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
7
3
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019