Livescore Match Center
14/09/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Brighton
0 : 0
Chelsea
1st Half
- 05:07
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement