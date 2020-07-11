Livescore Match Center
11/07/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Brighton
0 : 5
Manchester City
Finished
0 - 1
Raheem Sterling
21'
0 - 2
Gabriel Jesus
44'
0 - 3
Raheem Sterling
53'
0 - 4
Bernardo Silva
56'
0 - 5
Raheem Sterling
81'
83'
Yves Bissouma
Match Statistics
0
Assists
4
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
27
7
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
5
11
Goal Attempts
4
6
Offsides
1
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
14
0
Shots on Goal
8
5
Substitutions
5
10
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement