Livescore Match Center
30/06/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Brighton
0 : 1
Manchester United
1st Half
- 28:15
0 - 1
Mason Greenwood
17'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement