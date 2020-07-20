Livescore Match Center
20/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Brighton
0 : 0
Newcastle
2nd Half
- 57:33
23'
Yves Bissouma
26'
Pascal Gross
Matt Ritchie
31'
46'
Dale Stephens
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
1
