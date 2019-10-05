Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
14:30
England:
Premier League
Brighton
1 : 0
Tottenham
1st Half
- 06:24
3'
Neal Maupay
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
