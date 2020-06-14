Livescore Match Center
14/06/20
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
Brondby
0 : 0
Aarhus
Finished
56'
Andreas Maxsoe
67'
Hjoertur Hermannsson
Nicolai Poulsen
70'
71'
Morten Frendrup
Mustafa Amini
83'
Nicklas Helenius
84'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
3
17
Cross Attacks
27
15
Fouls
17
21
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
4
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
4
Substitutions
5
28
Throwins
30
1
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
3
