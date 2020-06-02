Livescore Match Center
02/06/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Brondby
0 : 0
Sonderjyske
1st Half
- 25:33
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
5
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
75%
Ball Possession
25%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
