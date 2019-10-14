Livescore Match Center
14/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Bulgaria
0 : 1
England
1st Half
- 10:05
Jordan Henderson
4'
0 - 1
Marcus Rashford
7'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
