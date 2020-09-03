Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Bulgaria
0 : 0
Ireland
2nd Half
- 50:07
Enda Stevens
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
