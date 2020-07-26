Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
18:00
England:
Premier League
Burnley
0 : 1
Brighton
Half Time
5'
Josh Brownhill
0 - 1
Yves Bissouma
20'
44'
Chris Wood
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
12
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
