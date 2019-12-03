Livescore Match Center
03/12/19
23:15
England:
Premier League
Burnley
1 : 4
Manchester City
Finished
Bernardo Silva
15'
0 - 1
Gabriel Jesus
24'
0 - 2
Gabriel Jesus
50'
0 - 3
Rodri
68'
86'
Jeff Hendrick
0 - 4
Riyad Mahrez
87'
89'
Robert Brady
1 - 4
Match Statistics
1
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
6
2
Counter Attacks
3
12
Cross Attacks
21
9
Fouls
6
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
4
7
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
3
24%
Ball Possession
76%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
8
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
20
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
