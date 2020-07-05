Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
14:00
England:
Premier League
Burnley
1 : 0
Sheffield Utd
2nd Half
- 75:10
43'
James Tarkowski
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
32
6
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
