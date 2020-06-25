Livescore Match Center
25/06/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Burnley
0 : 0
Watford
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
