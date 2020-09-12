Livescore Match Center
12/09/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Cadiz
0 : 1
Osasuna
2nd Half
- 49:37
0 - 1
Adrian Lopez
10'
David Garcia
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
10
5
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
