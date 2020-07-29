Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Cagliari
1 : 0
Juventus
1st Half
- 28:12
8'
Luca Gagliano
1 - 0
17'
Marko Rog
Miralem Pjanic
25'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
2
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
