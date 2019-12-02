Livescore Match Center
02/12/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Cagliari
0 : 1
Sampdoria
2nd Half
- 45:00
0 - 1
Fabio Quagliarella (pen)
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
23
Cross Attacks
11
8
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019