18/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Cagliari
1 : 1
Sassuolo
2nd Half
- 73:15
0 - 1
Francesco Caputo
12'
22'
Andrea Carboni
30'
Paolo Farago
49'
Andrea Carboni
63'
Joao Pedro
1 - 1
Marlon
73'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
16
10
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
3
25%
Ball Possession
75%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
