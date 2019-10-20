Livescore Match Center
20/10/19
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Cagliari
2 : 0
SPAL
2nd Half
- 75:43
9'
Radja Nainggolan
1 - 0
Simone Missiroli
47'
Nenad Tomovic
54'
57'
Giovanni Simeone
Igor
60'
67'
Paolo Farago
2 - 0
70'
Radja Nainggolan
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
3
5
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
19
11
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
11
6
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
3
