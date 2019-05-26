26/05/19
21:35
Italy:
Serie A
Cagliari
1 : 1
Udinese
2nd Half
- 58:33
17'
Leonardo Pavoletti
1 - 0
1 - 1
Emil Hallfredsson
59'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
24
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
