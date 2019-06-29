29/06/19
20:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Cameroon
0 : 0
Ghana
Finished
Kasim Adams
64'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
6
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
20
Cross Attacks
17
16
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
16
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
10
2
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
