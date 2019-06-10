10/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Canada W
1 : 0
Cameroon W
Finished
Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk
38'
45'
Kadeisha Buchanan
1 - 0
Gaelle Enganamouit
75'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
10
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
35
Cross Attacks
13
10
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
3
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
2
