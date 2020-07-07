Livescore Match Center
07/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Celta Vigo
0 : 1
Atletico Madrid
Half Time
0 - 1
Alvaro Morata
1'
22'
Brais Mendez
Renan Lodi
24'
36'
Nolito
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
