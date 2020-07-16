Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Celta Vigo
2 : 2
Levante
Half Time
0 - 1
Enis Bardhi
12'
0 - 2
Borja Mayoral
14'
0 - 3
Enis Bardhi
29'
37'
Santi Mina
1 - 3
43'
Rafinha
45'+1
Iago Aspas
2 - 3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
2
8
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
