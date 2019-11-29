Livescore Match Center
29/11/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Celta Vigo
0 : 0
Valladolid
Finished
Joaquin Fernandez
45'
49'
Hugo Mallo
Sergi Guardiola
66'
Waldo Rubio
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
11
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
30
Cross Attacks
15
11
Fouls
16
17
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
12
1
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019