27/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Celtic
0 : 1
FC Copenhagen
2nd Half
- 55:55
Agg. 1-2 First Leg. 1-1
16'
Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer
0 - 1
Michael Santos
51'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
2
26
Cross Attacks
16
9
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
