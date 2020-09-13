Livescore Match Center
13/09/20
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
1 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
Finished
Ousmane Viera Diarrassouba
7'
Andrei Sintean
63'
66'
Paulo Vinicius
1 - 0
Jo Santos
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
1
10
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
33
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
17
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
9
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
1
5
Substitutions
4
37
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
3
