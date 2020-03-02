Livescore Match Center
02/03/20
20:30
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
CFR 1907 Cluj
1 : 1
FC Astra II Giurgiu
2nd Half
- 63:43
8'
Ciprian Ioan Deac
1 - 0
Mihai Radut
40'
57'
Giedrius Arlauskis
1 - 1
Denis Alibec (pen)
58'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
13
10
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
11
1
Yellow Cards
1
