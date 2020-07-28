Livescore Match Center
28/07/20
21:30
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
CFR 1907 Cluj
1 : 0
FC Botosani
2nd Half
- 63:38
Enriko Papa
7'
41'
Ciprian Ioan Deac (pen)
1 - 0
44'
Mihai Bordeianu
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
6
13
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
7
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement