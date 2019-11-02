Livescore Match Center
02/11/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
3 : 0
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 71:45
45'
Andrei Burca
Eugen Cebotaru
45'
52'
Juan Emmanuel Culio (pen)
1 - 0
Adrian Sut
66'
68'
Lacina Traore
2 - 0
71'
Ciprian Ioan Deac
3 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
9
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
38
Cross Attacks
5
10
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
14
3
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
9
4
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
8
Shots off Goal
0
7
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
34
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
