Livescore Match Center
13/09/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
4 : 0
FC Voluntari
2nd Half
- 52:06
2'
Catalin Itu
1 - 0
Julio Rodriguez
12'
Marko Simonovski
28'
35'
Ovidiu Hoban
2 - 0
36'
Valentin Costache
3 - 0
51'
Cosmin Achim (Own Goal)
4 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
25
Cross Attacks
0
7
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
12
4
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
10
5
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
2
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
1
8
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
10
5
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019