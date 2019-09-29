Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
20:30
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
3 : 0
GAZ Metan Medias
2nd Half
- 55:16
20'
Paulo Vinicius
1 - 0
22'
Ciprian Ioan Deac
Lukas Droppa
23'
34'
Paulo Vinicius
35'
Ionut Peteleu
42'
Kevin Boli
2 - 0
56'
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
10
8
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
9
3
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
7
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
16
6
Medical Treatment
6
3
Yellow Cards
1
