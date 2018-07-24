|24/07/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - Second Qualifying Round
|CFR 1907 Cluj
|0 : 0
|Malmo FF
|1st Half - 43:35
|First leg.
Venue: Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu, Cluj Napoca.
Referee : Nikola Dabanovic (MNE).
Assistant referees : Djordjije Raznatovic (MNE) & Marjan Paunovic (MNE).
Fourth official : Milos Boskovic (MNE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Cluj aiming to reach #UCL GROUP stage for 3rd time. Malmo made GROUP stage in 2014/15 & 2015/16. Malmo eliminated Drita in 1st qualifying round. Malmo were 1979 European Cup finalists.